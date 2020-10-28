Royal Selangor Golf, TPC say closed indefinitely after ‘Datuk’ member who played at both clubs tests positive for Covid-19

Malay Mail understands the 'Datuk' and his wife played at the Royal Selangor Golf Club (RSGC) on Jalan Kelab Golf on October 24, and at TPC, located at Bukit Kiara two days later. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Two of Malaysia’s biggest and most prestigious golf clubs located in the city have been forced to close indefinitely after one of its members, said to be a “Datuk”, was found to have Covid-19.

Malay Mail understands the “Datuk” and his wife played at the Royal Selangor Golf Club (RSGC) on Jalan Kelab Golf on October 24, and at TPC, located at Bukit Kiara two days later.

His Covid-19 test results came back positive on October 26. It is unclear if he played golf at PC before or after his results were known.

RSGC said it has issued a notice to all club members about the club closure pending further instructions from the National Security Council after learning about the member’s Covid-19 positive status.

The club said it is also carrying out an internal investigation to know more about the infected member’s movement while in its premises and to find out the identities of the people who had been in touch, including his caddie and the starter who handled the scorecard.

TPC issued a notice yesterday that its club is closed with immediate effect until an undisclosed date to complete sanitise and disinfect its premises.

Restaurant The Burnin’ Pit, located in Desa Sri Hartamas close to TPC, today announced a temporary closure for “intensive sanitisation” with immediate effect until further notice.

In a statement, the restaurant said its closure is because of “a positive Covid-19 case involving a patron, connected to yesterday’s golf course case at our restaurant”. It added that all its staff will be tested for Covid-19, in accordance with the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

When contacted today, Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) honorary secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ismail said he was disappointed with the latest Covid-19 positive case as he felt the situation could have been avoided.

He felt the actions of one person had inconvenienced many other patrons of the two clubs who had complied with regulations and suggested stern action against the perpetrator.

He suggested the clubs take stern action against the perpetrator.

“I’m disappointed to hear of such irresponsibility. We in MGA have provided the guidelines for all the clubs and members to follow during this time of pandemic and it is up to the clubs to enforce these rules.

“As for the perpetrators, the club can take action after doing their own investigations. Maybe a ban from the clubs or otherwise,” he told Malay Mail.

“We in MGA hope everyone can help each other in this battle against the Covid-19 pandemic and be mindful of our actions. Please adhere to the SOPs placed by the government and stay safe,” Zulkifli added.

A third club, UniPutra Golf Club in Serdang, Selangor, also announced its indefinite closure from today.

The club did not elaborate on the reasons for its closure. Malay Mail’s attempts to contact the club went unanswered.

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya have been placed on a second conditional movement control order (CMCO) after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the wake of the Sabah election last month.

Initially, the CMCO that started on October 14 was to last until October 27, but has now been extended until November 9.

Golf was permitted to be played during the CMCO, with certain rules in place; among them was allowing only one buggy per person and for all payments to be made online.

All golf competitions have been suspended until the CMCO ends.