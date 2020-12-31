CMCO not stopping revellers from taking to KL streets to celebrate New Year

People celebrate New Year’s Eve at the KLCC park in Kuala Lumpur, December 31, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Despite the country reaching new record high for daily Covid-19 cases today, revellers still flooded Kuala Lumpur hot spots tonight to celebrate the New Year’s Eve.

Even as the capital is still under conditional movement control order and all major celebrations have been cancelled, revellers still gathered in numbers with standard operating procedure (SOP) seemingly ignored. People celebrate New Year’s Eve at the KLCC park in Kuala Lumpur, December 31, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

At KLCC Park’s esplanade, a multitude of people from all walks of life have gathered, bedazzled by the lightshow put on display at the park’s Lake Symphony — 10,000 square feet a man-made fountain showcasing over 150 unique programmed animations in a magical performance of sound and water — which will stay on until midnight.

While fireworks display have been cancelled in light of public safety, many seemed unperturbed by the huge crowd that was present and sat in close proximity. People celebrate New Year’s Eve at the KLCC park in Kuala Lumpur, December 31, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Not even a downpour which took place several hours to midnight could discourage Malaysians as most merely sought temporary shelter from the rain and continued loitering in even closer proximities. People hanging around Bukit Bintang on New Year’s Eve, December 31,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

At Bukit Bintang’s Pavilion shopping mall — usually one of the most happening countdowns sites — a sizeable crowd of teenagers and young adults began hanging about the mall’s main compound as early as 7.30pm, who could be frequently seen posing and taking turns photographing among each other.

Similarly, most if not all seemed to be flouting the government’s SOP on physical distancing as well. People hanging around Bukit Bintang on New Year’s Eve, December 31,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Police officers could also be seen on beat patrols at both locations, as police warned earlier today that it will take strict actions against those breaking the SOP tonight.

Daily Covid-19 cases shot up to 2,525 today to reach a new record high with Selangor contributing over 1,000 of total cases, the Ministry of Health reported as Malaysians prepare to brace a new year hoping to put an end to the pandemic. People hanging around Bukit Bintang on New Year’s Eve, December 31,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Today’s record number — 190 more — came just days after the MoH reported 2,335 cases a day after Christmas.