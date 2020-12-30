Authorities to work 24 hours for two weeks to clear backlog in Port Klang

The Port Klang Authority on December 24 had explained that the congestion at the ports were caused by several factors including bad weather. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Work at Port Klang will be ongoing for 24 hours for two weeks until the backlog of containers are cleared.

The Malaysian Insight reported that the decision was made after a meeting between transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and those involved in the industry amid calls for action to clear the congestion piling up at the ports.

President of the Bumiputera Retailers Association of Malaysia (BRO) Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin said lack of communication and complications arising from the Covid-19 pandemic has affected traders ability to get the backlog cleared.

He said the meeting with Wee resulted in positive developments.

“All of us agreed to work 24 hours a day, for seven days the next two weeks, and this includes the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis), Royal Malaysian Customs, transportation service providers and importers,” Ameer told The Malaysian Insight.

“However, after the meeting, we did see a glimmer of hope because everyone agreed to cooperate and discuss how to speed up customs clearance of containers by Maqis.”

“This is, first of all, a port problem. The port has not been able to clear goods quickly enough, causing moored ships to queue. The port authorities say they will try their best. My opinion is that their best is not good enough,” he was quoted saying.

The Port Klang Authority on December 24 had explained that the congestion at the ports were caused by several factors including bad weather.

Yesterday, Wee said they will be forming a task force to look into how to tackle the congestion issue.

Selangor Freight Forwarders’ and Logistics’ Association president Tony Chia said factors like lack of freight containers due to the supply chain being affected globally were some of the issues they faced.

He said once Maqis clears the goods the traders should move their items out immediately as it will be time consuming due to the need for the freight to go through inspections.

“Currently, the Covid-19 pandemic still exists and the whole world is affected. The entire environment and supply chain are also affected, including the connectivity of global ships.

“The lack of containers in other countries, such as China, and the increase in Covid-19 infections in Europe led to a shortage of containers and high freight prices,” he said.