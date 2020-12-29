Higher Education minister: Ministry to set up portfolio to manage affairs of students staying off-campus

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said her ministry has taken steps to ensure that a specific unit or portfolio to manage the issue of rented houses for students was established. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Dec 29 ― The Higher Education Ministry will ensure that a special portfolio is established in all public universities to manage the affairs of students staying off-campus.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said her ministry through the cooperation of all public universities and the University Housing Council of Malaysia (MAPUM) has taken steps to ensure that a specific unit or portfolio to manage the issue of rented houses for students was established.

She said, the proposal was among the 11 agendas proposed by the National Student Consultative Council (MPPK) to the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in June to uphold and empower students of institutions of higher learning (IPT).

“I am pleased to inform here that the government has agreed with the proposal (special portfolio) and its implementation to realise the agenda is being actively planned based on feasibility,” she said while speaking at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)’s Endowment Scholarship Award Ceremony, here yesterday.

Noraini said a comprehensive guideline to increase the level of administrative efficiency of affairs of off-campus students was also being developed.

"Not stopping there, the ministry has taken proactive steps through the development of the Student Home Portal which will provide a platform to connect students as tenants with the owners of the premises, advisory services and facilitate the process of finding a room or house to rent,” she said.

In the meantime, Noraini said her ministry was also actively implementing efforts to increase the functionality of the student matric card through the Kad Prihatin Siswa initiative.

“The ministry intends to strengthen the functions of the student matric card as a multi-purpose card that doubles as a debit card and is equipped with facilities like e-wallet and cashless transactions,” she said. ― Bernama