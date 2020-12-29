Health Ministry: Nine new Covid-19 clusters today, four in Kuala Lumpur

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Nine new Covid-19 clusters emerged in Malaysia today.

Four were detected in Kuala Lumpur, two in Sabah and one each in Selangor, Sabah and Melaka.

The total number of clusters to date is 498; of which 220 are still active.

The Health Ministry said the other 278 have ended.

In a statement, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 50 clusters reported additional cases today.

“The most cases came from the Tembok Mempaga cluster (282 cases), Seri Lanang (168 cases) and Bina Lebuh construction site cluster (125 cases).

“The total number of clusters that has ended is 278, including today’s three which are the Bot Biru, Gedong and Jernih clusters,” he said in the statement.

The first cluster in Kuala Lumpur is called the Jalan Chu cluster in Lembah Pantai. Targeted screenings at a company resulted in 44 positive diagnoses from 70 people screened so far today.

Another workplace cluster, also in Lembah Pantai, involved a construction site. Dubbed the Awan Puteh cluster, 29 people tested positive out of 89 people screened to date.

The third cluster covers several districts in KL. The Jalan Satang cluster covers Titiwangsa and Kepong in the capital city, but has also crossed state borders into Selangor and Pahang. Cases have been found in Hulu Langat, Klang, Petaling and Gombak as well as in Bentong.

The index patient was suffering from severe acute respiratory infections and diagnosed positive on December 20. As of today, 104 individuals have been screened with 30 returning positive for Covid-19.

Another cluster detected in Titiwangsa started with a patient diagnosed on December 27. Dubbed the Integra Ikon cluster, 185 people have been tested, of which 11 were found positive so far.

In Selangor, the new Seri Lanang cluster saw cases being reported on Christmas day.

A factory screening of 1,020 people saw 172 diagnosed as positive cases. The districts affected in this cluster are Klang, Petaling and Gombak.

Sabah has clusters: Timbang Dayang in Kota Belud and Teguli in Putatan.

In the Timbang Dayang cluster, 87 people were screened and 13 returned positive for Covid-19.

The index patient in the Teguli cluster was found positive on December 16. A total of 13 people was screened and 12 came back positive.

The Tembok Mempaga cluster in Pahang started with a person in the prison who was diagnosed positive on December 22. To date, 504 individuals have been screened and 284 found positive.

The cluster in Melaka is called the Rambai cluster involving the districts of Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah. This cluster too has crossed state borders and caused infections in Petaling, Selangor and Rembau in Negri Sembilan.

The index case was reported positive on December 27. To date, 102 individuals have been screened from which 16 were found positive.