Ismail Sabri: CMCO to continue till Jan 14, 2021 for Selangor, KL, Sabah among others

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya October 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The government has extended the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah until January 14 next year due to the high Covid-19 cases in these areas.

The extension also covers specific areas in several other states.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the CMCO implemented in Selangor will involve all its districts including Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam, which were earlier exempt from the restrictions.

“For 14 days, from December 14 to December 27, there were a total of 8,194 Covid-19 positive cases in Selangor, and all districts in the state have become red zones,” he said in a press conference today.

MORE TO COME