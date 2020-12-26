Amanah amends constitution to sack party members who join other political parties

In its list of motions for the fifth Amanah convention which started today, the party — which was founded by former PAS members — added several amendments that address membership issues. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Parti Amanah Negara has amended its constitution to tighten its membership rules and regulations, which will allow the dismissal of party members found to be supporting or joining other parties, among other transgressions.

In its list of motions for the fifth Amanah convention which started today, the party — which was founded by former PAS members — added several amendments that address membership issues.

The party added article 4.3 which says “all party members are disallowed from holding memberships with any other parties.”

Article 5A saw an addition that states a party member’s membership can be terminated if he is found to have joined other parties or stood for election without the party’s authorisation.

The same article also said that division or state level parties can “recommend” the sacking of a member to the party’s secretary-general who will then inform either the disciplinary board or the national leadership council with whom the final decision rests.

The party also added article 6.3.8 which bans members from “making statements that affect and tarnish the party’s name”.

For amendments of article 17.13A, members of the national leadership council will lose their place if they fail to attend three consecutive meetings without informing the secretary-general.

The national leadership council itself can now also deliver a decision without going through the disciplinary board first, with the amendment of article 18.2 (xvii).

Finally, the disciplinary board can also now make a decision without having to give 14 days’ notice with the amendment of article 21.9A.

Other amendments that were also listed are the appointment of a human resources chief for each division and branch as well as the setting up of a new wing Warda.

“The preparation of party management and administration is in line with our image as a mainstream political party,” said its secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Ramli in his speech today.

The convention takes place today and tomorrow at Bukit Katil, Melaka with a minimum quorum of 345 delegation to adhere for the Covid-19 standard operating procedures from the Ministry of Health and National Security Council.

According to Dr Hatta, total Amanah membership nationwide is about 150,000 and the minimum quorum is one third of the delegation.