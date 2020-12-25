Former Johor Speaker Mohamad Aziz dies

Former Johor State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Aziz died of old age at the Sultan Ismail Hospital on December 24, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

JOHOR BARU, Dec 24 — Former Johor State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Aziz died of old age at the Sultan Ismail Hospital, here, tonight.

The deceased’s son Shukur, confirmed Mohamad, 80, breathed his last at 10.10pm, when contacted.

He said his father’s remains would be brought back to his residence at Jalan Kemuncak 12, Taman Nong Chik, here and the burial at the Bukit Aliff Muslim Cemetery is expected to be at 9.30am tomorrow.

Mohamad who served as Johor State Assembly Speaker from 2013 to 2018 and was also Parit Yaani state assemblyman and Sri Gading member of Parliament from 1986 to 2013.

The former Sri Gading Umno division chief was also a member of the Johor state executive council where he held the Social Development and Community Welfare portfolio.

Mohamad was Umno Permanent Deputy Chairman from 2009 until 2017. — Bernama