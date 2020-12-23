New Covid-19 cases dip to 1,348 today; five new deaths see total fatalities up to 444

Selangor remained in the top spot for most infections for the eighth consecutive day with 535 cases. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Ministry of Health today announced 1,348 new Covid-19 infections nationwide in the last 24 hours, driving up Malaysia’s cumulative cases to 98,737 since the pandemic started.

Malaysia saw 2,062 cases yesterday.

However, the number of active cases nationwide is currently at 18,279 while 102 patients have been admitted into intensive care wards, 44 of whom need breathing assistance.

Five more Malaysians died from the virus, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today.

Selangor remained in the top spot for most infections for the eighth consecutive day with 535 cases.

