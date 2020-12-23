Covid-19: Five new clusters today in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Perak, and Kedah

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Health Ministry detected five new Covid-19 clusters today in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Perak and Kedah.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two clusters were in the national capital. Both the Tapak Bina Jalan Panah and Menara Wang clusters originated from Lembah Pantai.

He said that in Perak, a cluster dubbed Hala Mutiara is spreading across the Kinta district.

In Kedah, a cluster dubbed Kolam Air had cases in Kota Setar and Kubang Pasu.

And in Sabah, Covid-19 cases detected in Tenom and Keningau have been found to come from the same source. Health authorities have dubbed it the Saga Tengah cluster.

