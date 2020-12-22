Sarawak PKR council rejects chairman’s attempt to pave way for Dayak leadership, says Larry Sng has their full mandate

Sng expressed his desire to step down earlier today as Sarawak PKR chairman. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 22 ― The Sarawak PKR leadership council expressed unanimous support for Julau MP Larry Sng and urged him to stay on as its state chairman after the latter voiced his desire to step down earlier today.

In an emergency meeting this afternoon, the council said it wants Sng to remain chairman until the party election.

“In this regard, all state PKR members are urged to remain calm and to give their undivided support to the various levels of leadership, from the top to the grassroots,” Sarawak PKR information chief Abun Sui Anyit said in a statement tonight.

The state PKR leadership held an emergency virtual meeting via Zoom this afternoon after Sng had expressed his desire to step down and let a Dayak leader in the party to take over as the new chairman.

In a statement posted on his Facebook, Sng had said he had decided that it was in the best interest for the state PKR to be led by a Dayak leader going into the Sarawak state election.

He said the majority of Sarawakians were Dayaks representing 43 per cent of the population with Malay and Chinese representation at 24 per cent only, and yet the poorest and most undeveloped areas in the state were within rural Dayak constituencies.

He had also said the Dayaks were also underrepresented in the top leadership roles in both government and opposition parties, such as PBB, PDP, SUPP, PKR, DAP, PSB, PBK, Amanah whose presidents or chairmen were either Malays or Chinese.

“I believe that by making this change within state PKR leadership, it would augur well and lend the party more credibility in its fight against economic inequalities in the private sector, inequalities in selection and promotion in the public service and our resolve in addressing native customary land issues.

“Even though I am elected in a predominantly Dayak parliamentary seat and have had experience also in state administration, I am confident that the party will find a good replacement,” Sng said.



