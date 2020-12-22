PM Muhyiddin to be among first to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says he will be among the first individuals to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be among the first individuals to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to convince the people that the vaccine obtained by the country is safe and effective.

The Prime Minister said it would be followed by the frontliners, before being given to target groups, namely high-risk groups such as the elderly, those with non-communicable diseases and chronic respiratory diseases.

He said the Special Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Committee, which had been established and co-chaired by the Minister of Health and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation would ensure that the supply of vaccines could be obtained immediately.

“The government expects the first supply of one million doses of vaccine from Pfizer to be received and will be given to the target group by February 2021 at the earliest,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this in a short video on the latest development regarding the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine to Malaysians.

According to the Prime Minister, the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) of the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the effectiveness and safety of vaccines once they are obtained and used.

“Once again, I would like to invite all of you to appreciate and cultivate new norms in everyday life even after we receive vaccine supplies and being vaccinated.

“We need to adapt to the new norms because the virus is already in the community,” he said.

Muhyiddin also reminded the people to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been set and practice frequent hand washing, wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distance. ― Bernama