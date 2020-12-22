Masidi: Sabah govt allows reopening of tourism, cultural activities

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said among the venues or the tourism spots involved were zoo, aquariums, recreational park, nature park, theme park and family entertainment centres. ― Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 22 ― The Sabah government has allowed the reopening of the state’s tourism and cultural activities with maximum participation of 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said among the venues or the tourism spots involved were zoo, aquariums, recreational park, nature park, theme park and family entertainment centres.

He said centres of arts, culture and heritage, such as museums, libraries, art gallery, heritage culture centres and theatres were also allowed to resume operations.

“These activities are now allowed subject to physical distancing, wearing of face masks, and compliance with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) still in force in the state until December 31,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Masidi said official face-to-face meeting at an office, hotel or any institution is also allowed with maximum participation of 50 per cent capacity of the meeting room and full compliance with the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Seminars, workshops, training, conferences and talks can also be held by following the same SOP. However, in-service training may only be held in the compound of the training institution,” he said.

Masidi added that public and private events, as well as wedding receptions, birthday or anniversary celebration, tahlil and doa selamat, are also allowed with the same SOP.

“However, all these activities are not allowed in the localities under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO),” he said.

Furthermore, he said the state government still did not allow picnics, sports and competitions, and recreational activities involving a large number of participants, touching and presence of spectators and participants from abroad.

He said activities at nightclubs or pubs, cinemas, and live concerts or events with the presence of spectators were also not allowed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Borneo Post