Ismail Sabri: National Task Force should be maintained post-Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The National Task Force (NTF) has been successful in preventing illegal entry by foreigners in its Op Benteng operations and should be maintained even after the Covid-19 pandemic has ended, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said judging from frequent reports on arrests of illegal immigrants under Op Benteng, it was obvious that NTF had been doing a good job.

“If the Covid-19 cases drop in future, the Defence Ministry will hold discussions with the top brass of NTF to decide whether to maintain the NTF or otherwise.

“My personal view is that NTF should be continued because we cannot allow our borders to be breached (at any time), not only during Covid-19,” he told a press conference on developments on the movement control order (MCO) here today.

Ismail Sabri said cross-border crimes could occur at any time and aggressive efforts were needed to combat the menace.

Bernama had reported Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang as saying that the NTF had proven its effectiveness in checking illegal entry during the Covid-19 period. — Bernama