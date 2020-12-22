EMCO extended in Genting Highlands’ Amber Court, Ria Apartments; but ends for Rumah Kongsi Kg Semaut

Police and Armed Forces personnel man a roadblock amid the enhanced movement control order in Kulim, Kedah November 27, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) scheduled to end today in Amber Court and Ria Apartments in Genting Highlands, Pahang has been extended to January 6, 2021.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the extension of EMCO in these two localities was decided after risk assessments were conducted by the Health Ministry.

“We would also like to announce the end of EMCO at the Rumah Kongsi Kampung Semaut, which will end tomorrow (Dec 23) as scheduled,” he said in a press conference.

Ismail said that for the Amber Court Apartments, the Health Ministry had conducted 1,183 Covid-19 screenings, with 381 positive cases detected while 85 others are still waiting for results.

“For Ria Apartments, after 1,041 Covid-19 screenings done, the Health Ministry confirmed that there is a risk of new infections as there are people who have had close contact with Covid-19 patients who have yet to be screened or tested,” Ismail said.

Ismail added for Rumah Kongsi Kampung Semaut, the ministry had screened all the residents and found only three people with symptoms.

Further RTK antigen tests were carried out on them and found to be negative.

The EMCO was enforced in these three locations in Genting Highlands on December 10 after a Bangladeshi who tested positive for Covid-19 crossed state borders to visit his friends and ended up infecting them.

The index case was involved with a cluster detected in Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur and Bentong, Pahang, and was confirmed positive on December 1 via workplace screening.