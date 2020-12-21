Approximately 25 ‘sick school’ projects need immediate attention, says education minister

Senior Education Minister Radzi Jidin said special attention should be given to the issue to ensure that the long-abandoned projects could be completed and avoid further losses due to damage to the building structures. — Bernama pic

PADANG BESAR, Dec 20 — Approximately 25 “sick school” projects across the country are in need of immediate attention.

Senior Education Minister Radzi Jidin said special attention should be given to the issue to ensure that the long-abandoned projects could be completed and avoid further losses due to damage to the building structures.

“There are about 25 sick school projects...we will look into it one by one and prioritise which one that needs to be completed first and will arrange so that it (construction) can be expedited,” he told reporters during a visit to the abandoned Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Perlis project site near here today.

He said the ministry is now focusing on the selection of contractors to ensure that each project can be completed immediately.

On the Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Perlis, which has been abandoned since 2013, Radzi said the new contractor was expected to begin work in January next year and the project is expected to be completed in 2023.

He said the main focus now was to complete the first phase of the project on the 25.5-hectare land, which involves an allocation of RM41 million and will have an operating capacity of 600 to 700 students. — Bernama