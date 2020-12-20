Wait to be rescued and don’t evacuate homes on your own, Kelantan flood victims told

Mohd Wildan said about 80 per cent of flood victims at the relief centres went there using their own boats. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Dec 20 — The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department has expressed concern over some flood victims who evacuate without the supervision of security agencies.

Its Assistant Director (Operations), Mohd Wildan Azhari said about 80 per cent of flood victims at the relief centres (PPS) went there on their own using their own boats.

There are also those who waded through the flood water from their home to the relief centres, he said, adding that in doing so, the flood victims are actually exposing themselves to danger.

Based on the data compiled by the department, there are more flood victims at relief centres who went there on their own, instead of being rescued and sent there, he told reporters when met at the Rantau Panjang fire and rescue station near here yesterday.

As such, he sought the cooperation of residents in flood affected areas to first get help from the authorities involved in the rescue operation when they need to evacuate to avoid any untoward incident.

“It would be better if the residents can also provide the necessary information to the authorities, for example, they have persons with disabilities or who are ill in the family ,” he added.

The flood situation in Kelantan is reported to worsen, with 851 people, comprising 233 families, forced to evacuate to 25 relief centres as of 5 pm yesterday.

Pasir Mas district recorded the highest number of victims, totalling 452 people from139 families.

Meanwhile, Mohd Wildan said three of the five main roads in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, were closed to light vehicles as the route was under more than 0.3 metre of water since last Wednesday.

The affected roads are Jalan Panglima Bayu-Rantau Panjang, Jalan Rantau Panjang Lama and Jalan Pengkalan Rakit-Batu Karang , he added. — Bernama