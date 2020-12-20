Partial closure of Cheras Inland Revenue branch from tomorrow for sanitisation

The logo of the Inland Revenue Board is pictured in Kuala Lumpur December 9, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The entire 6th and 9th floors of the Cheras Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) branch here will be temporarily closed from Monday (Dec 21) to facilitate sanitisation work.

LHDN in a statement today said the closure is until further notice.

“This temporary closure involves all local counters handling tax counselling services and special government aid counters dealing with Bantuan Sara Hidup, Bantuan Prihatin Nasional and Geran Khas Prihatin,” it said.

However, LHDN said the stamp duty and property gains tax counters on the 7th floor are not affected and will operate as normal according the working hours for the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period in force.

As such, the board advised customers to do their transactions online during the closure period.

Queries can be forwarded to LHDN via its Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (if calling from overseas), HASiL Live Chat or through the feedback form at LHDN’s official portal at fast link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. — Bernama