MetMalaysia issues tropical storm Krovanh advisory in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on Tropical Storm Krovanh, which may cause strong winds and rough seas in Sabah waters.

In a statement tonight, MetMalaysia said the storm is about 513km northwest of Kudah, Sabah.

“Based on observation at 8pm tonight, the tropical storm is located approximately 595km southeast of Da Nang, Vietnam and is moving towards the west at a speed of 20km per hour.

“The wind speed can reach a maximum of 65km per hour,” it said. — Bernama