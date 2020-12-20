Higher Education Ministry, Johor govt form strategic partnership through Penjana career advancement programme

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad poses for a photo at her office in Putrajaya March 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 20 — The Higher Education Ministry (MoHE) is forming a strategic partnership with the Johor state government to reduce unemployment and to increase the marketability of graduates following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said the partnership would fall under the Pelan Jana Semula Ekonomi Negara KPT Career Advancement Programme (Penjana [email protected]).

There are two new programmes planned by the ministry in partnership with the Johor state government under this programme, [email protected] and [email protected]

“This is the first engagement between the ministry’s top management with the state government following the proposed strategic partnership known as Penjana [email protected],” she said in a post on her official Facebook page today.

Noraini said the [email protected] programme recommends that at least 300 job opportunities be offered in state-owned companies.

The programme is expected to benefit 300 graduates, who will be paid according to their academic qualifications, a minimum of RM1,700 for diploma graduates and RM2,300 for bachelor degree holder, with a minimum contract period of 12 months.

She said [email protected] was an entrepreneurial programme that will be funded by the state government aimed to help graduates start and expand their business.

The programme, she said, would benefit 200 graduates involving loans of RM1 million.

Noraini said the ministry has engaged industry players to increase the marketability of graduates, especially with the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

“Alhamdulillah until today, the ministry has received positive responses through previously approved programmes,” she said. — Bernama