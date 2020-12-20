Covid-19: Three new clusters found in KL, Johor, Sabah

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on December 9, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Health Ministry announced three new Covid-19 clusters today, namely the Metropolis Construction Site cluster in Kuala Lumpur, the Maju Estate cluster in Sabah and Batu 39 cluster in Johor.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest detection raises the number of active clusters in the country to 199.

Overall, Malaysia has recorded a total of 443 clusters since the virus first broke out.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham said the Metropolis Construction Site cluster involved the Kepong district with 147 Covid-19 positive cases detected to date.

