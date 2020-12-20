Asyraf Wajdi’s statement on Umno-PAS seat distribution talks misinterpreted, says Annuar Musa

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Menara Seri Wilayah in Putrajaya October 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s statement that seat distribution talks were no longer based on discussions between Umno and PAS but rather Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) had been misinterpreted, said BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

“What Asyraf Wajdi meant is the final consultation after this, because we respect PAS’ position as a member of PN, that is what it means.

“So, maybe in the negotiations, PAS will be involved but on a PN platform. Similarly, on Umno’s side, it would be BN, so that once negotiations between Umno, MCA, MIC, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) are done then we already have a framework.

“We can then sit together on behalf of BN and also PN, that is at the level of the steering committee and the consultative committee chaired by Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan,” he told reporters at a food and face mask aid distribution programme for Taman Segar Flats residents in Cheras here today.

According to Annuar, Umno is still in negotiations with PAS and BN component parties, before it is taken to the next stage for discussions between BN and PN.

“Negotiations are ongoing and next would at the coalition level where we will have discussions individually Umno-PAS, Umno-MCA, Umno-MIC and Umno-PBRS, and the same applies to PN, and they have four parties as well,” he said. — Bernama