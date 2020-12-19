Tun Rahah laid to rest at Heroes’ Mausoleum

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak pays his final respects to his mother the late Allahyarhamah Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah at the Heroes’ Mausoleum, at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, December 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, the widow of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak, was laid to rest at the Heroes’ Mausoleum, at the National Mosque here, at about 3.30 pm today.

Her remains were buried beside the grave of her sister Tun Suhailah Mohamed Noah, widow of third Prime Minister Tun Hussein Onn, who died on Oct 4, 2014.

Earlier, Tun Rahah’s remains were brought to the National Mosque for the state funeral ceremony.

Funeral prayers as well as the tahlil and talkin recitation were performed, led by National Mosque Grand Imam Ehsan Mohd Husni.

Tun Rahah is the mother of sixth Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and her daughter Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah, together with family members of the late Tun Rahah including Najib witnessed the last journey of Tun Rahah.

Also present were Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as well as several Cabinet ministers including Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Senior Deputy Secretary General in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan and AirAsia Group Bhd chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes were also seen at the mosque.

A sombre mood enveloped the Heroes’ Mausoleum compound where dignitaries, family members and friends turned up to pay their last respects to the late Tun Rahah.

The state funeral ceremony was also broadcast live via a television channel.

After the tahlil and talkin recitation, Tunku Azizah poured scented water on Tun Rahah’s grave, followed by Muhyiddin, Najib and his family members.

A Jalur Gemilang was then presented to Najib by Mohd Sallehhuddin, marking the end of the state funeral ceremony for Tun Rahah. — Bernama