Malaysian Meteorological Dept warns of heavy rain in several states

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather alert, warning that heavy rain can be expected in several states.

MetMalaysia in a statement today said the bad weather was expected in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang (Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin) and Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi) until tomorrow.

It added that a similar weather was also expected in Sabah, namely Pedalaman (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Nabawan); the west coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud); Kudat and Labuan until Dec 21 (Monday).

For Sarawak, heavy rain has been forecast in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman (Sri Aman), Betong, Sarikei (Sarikei and Meradong), Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah, Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang from tomorrow until Monday. — Bernama