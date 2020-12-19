MAIK: Obligatory, Friday prayers and mosque activities allowed in Kelantan

Prayers are now allowed in Kelantan mosques and suraus but under RMCO guidelines. — Reuters pic

KOTA BHARU, Dec 19 — The Kelantan Islamic and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) has allowed obligatory prayers, Friday prayer and activities to be held in mosques, surau and prayer rooms in the state in line with the implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), effective Dec 21.

However, MAIK president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said these activities must comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the RMCO.

He said the ruling also applied to all surau and prayer rooms in several areas in Kelantan which had previously been ordered to close after being placed under the Conditional MCO and Enhanced MCO.

“The areas are Penggawa Kubang Kerian, Penggawa Kusial Tanah Merah and Madrasah Ad-Diniah Kampung Huma, Pasir Puteh, besides surau and prayer rooms located inside the Mengketil cluster and Istana Negeri Kubang Kerian area, which are now allowed to operate by adhering to RMCO guidelines,” he said in a statement today.

The Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan said the matter had been consented to by Sultan Muhammad V as the religious head in the state as provided by Article 6 (1) of the Kelantan Constitution.

He said MAIK called for the cooperation of all parties to abide by the ruling.

“Together we remain steadfast and confident, apart from continuing to pray for all efforts and steps taken will be blessed by Allah SWT so that the Covid-19 pandemic that is threatening the state and the country ends soon,” he added. — Bernama