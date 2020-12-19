Citing ‘hedonism’, Putrajaya-linked missionary group wants plus-size pageant shut down

Nasruddin Hassan claimed the event was 'exploiting women'. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Putrajaya-linked Muslim evangelical foundation Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) has said today that it is urging Putrajaya to cancel the Miss/Mrs Plus World Malaysia 2020 pageant scheduled next month.

In a statement today, its chairman Nasruddin Hassan from Islamist party PAS claimed that the event which will see participants from all ethno-religious backgrounds, and not just Muslims, is “hedonistic” and allegedly “exploiting women”.

“Apart from that, the concept of organising such a programme has never been allowed by any religion, especially Islam, because such programmes are more exploitative to women and akin to nourishing to a hedonistic culture by civilisations that have long been extinct,’’ Nasruddin claimed, but did not elaborate on his remark.

Nasruddin also said that local authorities worldwide would not have endorsed such programs, in a bid to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, a supposed precedent that Malaysia should also uphold.

Despite his claim, the pageant’s Grand Final Gala Night which will be held in Zenith Hotel in Putrajaya on January 2 has said that it will abide by Covid-19 standard operating procedures with limited seats, and is being held in the Federal Territory that is currently under recovery movement control order.

Nasruddin also said that allowing the event would also send a wrong signal that the Perikatan Nasional government under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is perceived to endorse activities that does not contribute to society’s moral development said Nasruddin.

“Hosting such programmes basically gives the wrong signal to the people, as if the government under the leadership of prime minister today approves of them,’’ said Nasruddin.

He then said that Yadim will send an official protest memo to the organisers and the local authorities this Monday.

On its Facebook page, the pageant describes itself as a “platform for promoting body positivity, healthy lifestyle, and women empowerment”.

Winners of the pageant will go on to compete and represent Malaysia in the international Miss Plus World Finals 2020-2021, originally planned to be held in the United States.