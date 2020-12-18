Six police reports lodged against foreign priest over alleged molestation of five men in Penang

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said five investigation papers were opened in Penang and another in Selangor over the acts allegedly committed by the suspect between 2011 and 2016. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The police have received six reports involving a Korean priest who allegedly molested five men with hearing and speech impairment in Penang.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said five investigation papers were opened in Penang and another in Selangor over the acts allegedly committed by the suspect between 2011 and 2016.

He said the 54-year-old man was remanded from November 24 till November 30 following reports lodged by the victims aged 27 to 40.

“The suspect, however, had to be quarantined, because he had close contact with a detainee in the lock-up who tested positive for Covid-19.

“The suspect was subsequently rearrested following a police report lodged in Kepala Batas, Penang and remanded for four days to facilitate investigations into two cases in the state,” he said in a statement.

Huzir said the suspect is currently under remand for six days from December 13 in relation to a police report lodged in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

It is understood that the suspect will face two charges at the Butterworth Court in Penang on December 21.

Bernama reported on November 24 that the police had detained a Korean priest to facilitate investigations into several molest cases involving several persons with disabilities in Penang.

The suspect, who is also disabled himself, was detained at a church in Penang on November 23 following police reports by several victims in the state’s Seberang Perai Utara district. — Bernama