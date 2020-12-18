Sarawak tourism ministry to launch short-term programmes to revive handicraft industry affected by Covid-19

Sarawak artists Abot Gudang (left) and Sandra Trinata with their World Crafts Council Asia Pacific awards which they won during their recent 39th General Assembly hosted in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, December 18, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of Sarawak Crafts Council

KUCHING, Dec 18 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said his ministry will come up with short-term programmes to speed up the recovery of the handicraft sector which has been hard hit by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the programmes include online marketing clusters which will have a coordinator who possesses digital technology skills as a mentor to less technology-savvy producers using social media and e-commerce platform.

“The mentor will coach and assists the members in marketing, logistic and the payment gateway,” he said, adding that 15 such clusters will be formed during the first quarter next year.

He said four clusters have already formed this year.

“There will also be an upskilling programme that will include training sessions on production methodology, quality finishing and packaging,” he said at the World Crafts Council Asia Pacific – Excellent Craft Award ceremony 2020.

He said the ministry has already formed the production clusters that will ensure constant quality supply of products.

He explained that producers in a specific area are grouped together to produce specific products for the market.

“Sarawak Craft Council has started to work with Non-Government Organization in Betong to produce bags, fashion accessories and bemban mats this year,” he said.

Karim urged the handicraft industry to relook into the needs of not only the tourism industry but also as a source of income for the rural communities.

On future development of the handicraft industry, he said his ministry has submitted, under the 12 Malaysia Plan (MP12), to build a permanent Sarawak Handicraft Centre in Kuching and also Art and Craft Centres in major towns.

“In addition, my ministry is in the midst of drafting an ordinance to provide a solid legal framework for Sarawak Craft Council.

“With all these initiatives, I am sure that the handicraft industry will grow tremendously, benefitting local communities,” he added.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the handicraft industry in Sarawak this year.

He said his ministry had initially targeted total sales of RM35 million this year, but as of September, the total sales were only RM12 million.

He said the state registered RM32.3 million in total sales of handicraft last year.

Later, Karim presented the Excellent Crafts Award to Sarawak artists Abot Gudang and Sandra Trinata which they have received from World Crafts Council Asia Pacific during their recent 39th General Assembly hosted in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.