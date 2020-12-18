King, Queen convey condolences to Tun Rahah’s family

Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah passed away at the age of 87. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the entire family of Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah who passed away today.

Their Majesties also expressed sadness over the passing of Tun Rahah, who was the widow of Malaysia’s second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and the mother of the sixth Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“The King and Queen also hoped that the family will remain patient and resilient during this difficult time.

“Their Majesties also prayed for her soul to be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous,” according to a statement posted on Istana Negara’s official Instagram page today.

Tun Rahah breathed her last while receiving treatment at the Prince Court Medical Centre here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah visited her at the hospital yesterday.

Rahah, 87, married Abdul Razak on Sept 4, 1952, and were blessed with five sons - Najib, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir, Datuk Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam and Datuk Mohamed Nazim. — Bernama