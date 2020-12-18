Family, friends pay last respects to Tun Rahah

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks to reporters gathered outside the residence of the late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Dignitaries, family members and friends continued to visit the residence of the late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, the widow of second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein in Jalan Eaton here to pay their last respects.

All of them complied with the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council including taking their body temperature and having their names recorded in the registration book provided.

There are also police personnel assigned to facilitate the traffic movement.

Among those present were Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Environment and Water Deputy Minister Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad.

Also seen at the residence were Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Air Asia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

Mohamed Azmin when met by reporters described Tun Rahah’s death as a great loss to the country as she and Tun Abdul Razak were important figures in the formation of the country.

“I can still remember, when I was in Standard Six, my father took me to the funeral of Tun Abdul Razak who died in 1976. People saw the late Tun Abdul Razak as a distinguished and respected statesman.

“...and of course the late Tun Rahah had played an important role in helping her husband lead the country,” he said.

Zulkifli prayed that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s family would be given strength and patience over the passing of his beloved mother.

“May Allah reward her for all her good deeds and place Allahyarhamah among the pious,” he said.

Tun Rahah died today at the Prince Court Medical Centre here where she was admitted for treatment. She was 87. — Bernama