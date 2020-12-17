PKR lawmaker says ‘misses’ GST, calls it better than SST

Tebrau MP Steven Choong said that in his opinion, the GST was better than the SST Act. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — A PKR MP today defended the Good and Services Tax (GST) that had been introduced by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government, saying it was a better system than the Sales and Service Tax (SST).

“As an accountant, I still miss the GST which was implemented. Though the SST Act has already been implemented, but to me, the GST was better than the SST Act,” Tebrau MP Steven Choong said in his debate speech during the third reading of the Finance Ministry’s 2021 Supply Bill.

MORE TO COME