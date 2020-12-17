Penang proposes Putrajaya invests in new ferries instead of catamarans

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters during a press conference at Komtar, George Town December 17, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 17 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has suggested that the federal government consider purchasing new ferries similar to its current fleet of iconic vessels instead of replacing them with water buses and vehicle transporters.

The Penang lawmaker said if the federal government can invest RM30 million on catamarans, it should consider buying new ferries.

He said the Penang Port Commission (PPC) and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) claimed that the existing ferries were no longer seaworthy and dangerous to operate.

“We understand this. They said in the interim period, they have ordered new catamarans but they didn’t order new ferries,” he said.

He said PPC and PPSB claimed that the ferries cost three times that of catamarans.

“So, if they are spending RM30 million on catamarans, why not consider spending RM90 million to order new ferries to replace the ferries that do not comply with seaworthy requirements?” he said.

He said the 126-year-old ferries are Penang icons and many visitors identify them as such.

“I believe that many commuters and Penangites have called for the iconic ferries to be maintained,” he said.

Chow said PPC and PPSB briefed the Penang state government about two weeks ago on their proposal to run the catamarans during the interim period from January 1 onwards.

“The state government and state exco have responded by asking PPC and PPSB to bring it up with the Ministry of Transport to allow the iconic ferries to continue operations and to review its decision to do away entirely with the ferries by 2022,” he said.

Chow said he had also raised this in Parliament about two weeks ago and asked the ministry to consider the state’s request.

Just as Chow was talking about maintaining the iconic ferries, at the same time, over in Parliament, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said, “Penang Port will be given the condition to continue the Penang ferry services that is iconic and a heritage draw.”

He said the previous government had approved an RM30 million allocation for PPC to take over the ferry services and confirmed that the sum will be paid in two annual installments.

In an immediate response, Chow hoped it is a reality that the iconic ferries will continue to serve Penang.

He welcomed Tengku Zafrul’s announcement if it meant the iconic ferries will continue to bring commuters across the channel to and fro the island and mainland.

Two days ago, PPC chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said only one ferry will remain in operation to transport bicycles and motorcycles to and from the island and mainland in the interim from 2021 to July 2022.

On-foot passengers will travel via catamarans or fast ferries from the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal.

New water buses and vehicle transporters are expected to be introduced in July 2022 while the old ferries will be put out of commission entirely by that time, according to Tan.