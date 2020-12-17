Man knocks car into policeman while attempting to flee in Penang

Seberang Prai Selatan district police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said during the 8.15pm incident, two policemen who were patrolling the area conducted checks on two suspicious-looking men aged 36 and 43, in front of a house. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

NIBONG TEBAL, Dec 17 — Police fired eight shots at a Proton Perdana after the driver knocked into a lance corporal while attempting to flee from the authorities at Taman Gamelan Indah, Sungai Bakap here, last night.

Seberang Prai Selatan district police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said during the 8.15pm incident, two policemen who were patrolling the area conducted checks on two suspicious-looking men aged 36 and 43, in front of a house.

“However, the 43-year-old suspect suddenly dashed into the Proton Perdana to escape, and reversed the vehicle at high speed, knocking into the Lance Corporal and his motorcycle, while the suspect’s friend was left behind at the scene.

“Another policeman at the scene fired eight shots at the suspect’s car in self-defence. The suspect sped off and was chased by a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV),” he said when contacted here today.

Lee said in the ensuing chase, the suspect knocked into a Proton Wira in Jalan Sungai Kechil before skidding.

He said the suspect was detained and checks at the scene led police to the discovery of a small packet of methamphetamine, believed to have been thrown out of the car by the suspect.

“The police also nabbed the suspect’s friend to assist with investigations,” he said, adding that the suspect’s motive in running away could be to avoid arrest, as he had 13 criminal and drug-related records.

Meanwhile, Lee said the 58-year-old police personnel was sent to a nearby clinic for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder. — Bernama