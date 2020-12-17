KGNS third in a line of Klang Valley premier golf clubs to close temporarily after one Covid-19 case

Kelab Golf Negara Subang (KGNS) said it will close till December 20 as the owner of the catering company that operates its Golfers’ Terrace tested positive for Covid-19 today at 5pm. — Picture via Facebook/Kelab Golf Negara Subang

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― Another one of Malaysia’s premier golf clubs will shut down for the next three days after its caterer was found positive for Covid-19.

Kelab Golf Negara Subang (KGNS) said it will close till December 20 as the owner of the catering company that operates its Golfers’ Terrace tested positive for Covid-19 today at 5pm.

According to a statement from KGNS sighted by Malay Mail, the person whose gender was not made known had been present at the Golfers Terrace from December 9-13 and had come in contact with several staff.

“As a preventive measure, the management has decided that the club shall be closed commencing on Thursday, December 17 at 8pm until Saturday, December 19 to conduct a thorough sanitisation at the Golfers’ Terrace and the common areas of the club.

“The club will resume the operations on Sunday, December 20,” KGNS said.

In November, the Royal Selangor Club (RSGC) saw seven Covid-19 cases stemming from a golfer who tested positive on October 26. The index patient was said to have played golf at RSGC on October 24 and at TPC KL, located at Bukit Kiara, two days later.

It is unclear if he played golf at TPC before or after his results were known.

Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) honorary secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ismail said it is taking the cases seriously and implored all golf clubs currently operating to strictly adhere to the SOPs and guidelines introduced.

He reminded them that these SOPs and guidelines were formulated together with the National Security Council and Ministry of Health and if they follow them properly they can mitigate chances of an infection.

“Besides that, I want to plead with all the golfers as well as individuals who love frequenting their club that if they have even the mildest symptoms, to please stay at home.

“Your health is more important than golf. Moreover, the quarantine period is now 10 days instead of 14 and if you're from Sabah you need to do a swab test at least three days before departing,” Zulkifli told Malay Mail when contacted.

“So take care of yourself first and come back and play later,” he added.

Apart from KGNS, Danau Golf Club in Bangi as well as Staffield Country Resort, situated at the 13th mile of the Seremban-Kuala Lumpur's country road, also had one of its members test positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement by Danau Golf Club, the member played golf on December 16 and had close contact with three other members and one staff member. All four of them are undergoing tests and quarantine themselves.

A similar situation happened in Staffield. The club said in a statement that a member had played there on December 13, and tested positive yesterday. The player had close contact with three others.

The club said it had identified areas the member and the three others patronised and have begun a full sanitising process.

All staff who were on duty on December 13 have been sent for swab tests and are self-quarantining pending the results.

MGA’s latest guidelines allows clubs to let two persons per buggy instead of one. The rest of the guidelines are the same.