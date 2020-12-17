Ex-Jasa man Tun Faisal lashes out at former boss Puad Zarkashi over Umno, DAP possible alliance

Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz (pic) had lambasted Datuk Puad Zarkashi, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, to be a part of a conspiracy among a few others in the council to change the party’s purported ‘No Anwar, no DAP’ policy. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― Former Special Affairs Department (Jasa) strategic communications director Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz has called out his former boss, Datuk Puad Zarkashi over the latter's alleged proposition for Umno to cooperate with longtime rival DAP.

In a lengthy Facebook post today, Tun Ismail had lambasted Puad, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, to be a part of a conspiracy among a few others in the council to change the party’s purported “No Anwar, no DAP” policy.

“Can't Puad answer 'straight to the point', first, true or false that there are an attempt and conspiracy among council members to change the policy of 'No Anwar, No DAP' held by Umno at this time?

“Second, true or false, when he proposed cooperation with the DAP, he was also actually part of this conspiracy?” he asked.

Earlier today, Puad had also issued a lengthy post on his Facebook page, lambasting Tun Faisal for his supposed defence of Barisan Nasional secretary-general and Umno supreme council member Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s vehement stance on the “No Anwar, no DAP” policy, among other issues.

Tun Faisal is also the press officer to Annuar in his official capacity as the Federal Territories minister

Puad had commented that Umno should not be too rigid with the policy and should remain open to new possibilities and cooperation as to find the best means to serve the people.

In Puad’s statement today he stated that Umno could lead any party, including DAP.

In his rebuttal post, Tun Faisal then urge Puad to reflect on what had happened of political parties and personas that had worked with the DAP and their respective outcome ― drawing parallels among others with defunct Umno splinter party Semangat 46.

Last week, Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming had revealed that the party could not form a state government with Umno as the latter was only willing to allocate executive councillor (exco) posts to PKR and Parti Amanah Negara to resolve the political crisis in Perak.

Nga recounted how a series of negotiations were carried out between DAP and Umno after respective party leaders were granted an audience with Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, further adding that no amicable agreement could be reached as Umno were not able to accept the terms of conditions set by Pakatan Harapan.

Umno had then announced a ceasefire with Bersatu and had agreed to form the Perak state government under the PN banner and Umno’s Datuk Saarani Mohammad was subsequently named as the state’s mentri besar.