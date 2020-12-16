Royal Prof Ungku Aziz’s services, sacrifices to country unparalleled, says PM Muhyiddin

Royal Professor Ungku Abdul Aziz Abdul Hamid died at 98 of old age December 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 ― The services and sacrifices of the late Royal Prof Ungku Abdul Aziz Ungku Abdul Hamid are unparalleled and will always remain in the hearts and minds of every Malaysian, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a posting on his Facebook page today, he described the late Ungku Abdul Aziz as a prime and highly-respected academic and economic figure.

“The establishment of Lembaga Urusan Tabung Haji and National Cooperative Organisation of Malaysia (Angkasa), two institutions that are close to the hearts of Malays, are among his legacies.

“His passing is a big loss to the country. On behalf of the government, I would like to express my deepest appreciation for the significant contribution of the late Ungku Abdul Aziz in fighting for and empowering the field of education, economy and institutions related to the Malays and Islam,” he said.

The prime minister said the late Ungku Abdul Aziz was also an economic expert who contributed a lot of ideas towards the development of religion, race and country, including in addressing issues of poverty in rural areas.

The late Ungku Abdul Aziz was also the first Malaysian to be appointed vice-chancellor of Universiti Malaya, a post he held the longest ― for 20 years from 1968.

Under his leadership, the Science Foundation Centre was established, which produced many doctors, engineers and professionals among locals, said Muhyiddin.

“My family and I share the grief of the entire family of the late Ungku Abdul Aziz on the passing of their loved one. I hope they will persevere in the face of this challenge,” said the Prime Minister.

Ungku Abdul Aziz, 98, died at about 4pm yester afternoon and was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery here, at about 9.30 last night. ― Bernama