PKR’s Pasir Gudang MP urges Opposition to pick PM candidate now, buckle down for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim has urged the Opposition to decide once and for all who should be its leader and next prime ministerial candidate.

Malaysiakini reported the PKR lawmaker as saying the Opposition cannot delay the decision any further, and should be preparing for the next general election, in light of its failure to defeat Budget 2021.

“There needs to be a discussion among top leaders, party presidents. There needs to be consensus to determine who should be chosen to lead,” Hassan was quoted as saying.

On his part, Hassan continued to advocate party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Anwar should be chosen as the prime minister candidate for the grand coalition of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and other Opposition parties,” he said.

Hassan added that PH should also formulate a clearer narrative for the next general election, so as to convince voters to support Pakatan Harapan+ and Anwar as its prime ministerial candidate.

He also suggested PH forge a new common platform as well as improve ties with other Opposition parties.

The Budget for next year was passed in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday with a slim majority of 111 MPs in support compared to the 108 MPs against it.

It was also seen as a litmus test of Anwar’s claims that he has the backing of a majority of MPs to become prime minister.