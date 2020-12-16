Only small portion of Mines Resort and Golf Club caught fire, says executive chairman

Country Heights Holdings Berhad and The Mines executive chairman Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew said only a small part of Palong restaurant (coffee house) had caught fire and it was not a big incident as alleged by some parties. — Picture via Facebook/ kanchhalama.tamang.7

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Mines Resort and Golf Club has denied claims that a big section of the club had caught fire last Monday as only the top part of the restaurant was affected.

Country Heights Holdings Berhad and The Mines executive chairman Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew said only a small part of Palong restaurant (coffee house) had caught fire and it was not a big incident as alleged by some parties.

The founder of the golf club said it was the first time such an incident had ever occurred.

Lee said his team had received various responses from within and outside the country, especially from the golf community including those from Japan who asked about the incident.

We also received encouraging words including from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, he said adding that he truly appreciated all the concern and attention by all parties.

He also expressed appreciation to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) which responded quickly and managed to control the fire from spreading.

“They did a great job even though I noticed that the equipment they used was outdated and needed to be replaced,” he said.

Following the fire, the golf club closed its operations on the day of the incident and reopened yesterday.

Last Monday, Bernama reported that a fire broke out at a golf club in Seri Kembangan, believed to have been struck by lightning. — Bernama