Don’t give up on Anwar and Reformasi, Selangor MB tells Pakatan supporters

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today implored Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters not to lose faith in Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim despite the coalition’s recent setbacks in reclaiming Putrajaya.

The Selangor PKR chief and mentri besar instead said supporters should take inspiration from Anwar and stay the course for their Reformasi agenda.

“I call on all supporters of Keadilan and Pakatan Harapan to keep their spirits up, and rebuild their strength and determination to face the political competition in the country’s democratic arena.

“Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s commitment should be an example for us all to put forward effort and thought to strengthen the pro-democracy movement, including in political parties and all civil societies.

“I am confident that the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as PKR president, a Pakatan Harapan leader, and Opposition Leader, can guide this democratic force to achieve success in implementing the Reformasi agenda,” Amirudin posted in a statement on Twitter.

Saya menyeru seluruh pendukung KEADILAN dan Pakatan Harapan untuk kekal bersemangat, memperkemaskan tekad serta istiqamah menyusun kekuatan menghadapi persaingan politik di arena demokrasi negara. Kita tidak boleh sama sekali terganggu daripada ikhtiar untuk membela nasib rakyat pic.twitter.com/TmlYGSknEV — Amirudin Shari (@AmirudinShari) December 16, 2020

Yesterday, the Opposition failed to stop the Perikatan Nasional’s maiden Budget from clearing the third reading in the Dewan Negara in a 111-108 vote.

The Bill’s passage had been touted as a test of the Muhyiddin administration and was seen as a chance for PH to regain control of government after February.