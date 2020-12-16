Covid-19: No ‘specific SOP’ this Christmas and new year, but please keep parties to just family, Sabahans told

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun speaks to the media in Kota Kinabalu, October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 16 — The Sabah government hopes those planning Christmas and New Year gatherings will keep it to just family members even as it said there are no “specific” rules for the festivity.

Despite the statistics showing a relatively high infectivity rate in the state, Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the government did not want to impose any restrictions on Christmas celebrations but would leave it to the people to decide on the health and welfare of their families.

“The National Security Council has issued some guidelines but those are pertaining to the church celebrations. For others, there would be no specific restrictions or guidelines, but we urged people to keep the year end celebrations to family affairs.

“There is no specific SOP, but we are relying on the people’s good judgment. Please, if you can, avoid social gatherings. Try to limit it to just the family. This is not a rule, but once you invite outsiders to come, you are opening your family up to the possibility of infections,” he said.

Masidi said the risk of infection grew the larger gatherings there were and hoped Sabahans would be sensible.

“So as far as you can help it, be prudent, not just Christmas but also the new year’s celebration,” he said.

Sabah is still the worst-hit state with a total 33,639 cases, accounting for some 38 per cent of the country’s 87, 913 cases.

Sabah recorded 268 cases today, the second highest in the country after Selangor. A total 2,068 cases remain active.

Affected by the lockdown, the government has been trying to spur the local economy and recently relaxed the SOPs, allowing inter district movement, opening up its borders, and longer operation hours for many sectors.