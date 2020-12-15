Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri express condolences to Ungku Abdul Aziz’s family

File picture of Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Dec 15 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin have expressed their condolences to the family members of the late Royal Prof Ungku Abdul Aziz Abdul Hamid.

The Selangor palace in a Facebook post today said in addition to recognising the contributions of the towering intellect in education and the economic development of the Malay and Muslim community, the Sultan was also impressed with the thoughts, aspirations and ideas of the late academician through the ages.

The statement added that the Sultan was personally in touch with Ungku Abdul Aziz, who also had a residence near Istana Pantai Bahagia in Morib, Banting.

“His Royal Highness always kept abreast of the views and thoughts of Allahyarham on various issues that were close to hearts of the people, and that the latter’s efforts should be emulated.

“May his soul be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous,” read the post.

Meanwhile, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari also expressed his condolences to the family members of the renowned scholar, adding that the latter had contributed immensely to the country’s education sector.

“Allahyarham is also one of the key figures involved in the establishment of Tabung Haji in facilitating Malaysians to perform Hajj,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Ungku Abdul Aziz died at about 4pm this afternoon. He was 98. — Bernama