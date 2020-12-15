PM: MPs who supported Budget 2021 honoured Agong’s call for it to be passed

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the budget was very important for the government to improve the people’s standard of living, especially the B40, M40, the vulnerable and the less fortunate groups. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The support given by Members of Parliament (MPs) for Budget 2021 showed that they realised it is meant for implementing programmes for the people especially efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said the budget was also very important for the government to improve the people’s standard of living, especially the B40, M40, the vulnerable and the less fortunate groups.

“The stand of the MPs in supporting this budget also proved that they honoured the call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for this budget to be passed without any hindrance, especially at a time when the country is dealing with the Covid-19 threat,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook tonight.

The budget, the first by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, was passed in the Dewan Rakyat today when the Supply Bill 2021 (Budget 2021) received the majority support of MPs.

The Bill was passed by bloc vote after its third reading by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, with 111 MPs supporting,108 rejecting and one absentee. — Bernama