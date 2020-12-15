Nube urges politicians to put country before ambition and allow Muhyiddin to steady the ship in choppy Covid-19 waters

Solomon highlighted the importance of continuity in policies being drafted, urging politicians to buckle down for the time being, prioritise the wellbeing of the people and allow the pandemic to come under control. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Politicians should be focused on easing the plight of the people as they endure the Covid-19 pandemic, instead of trying to push ahead with achieving their own political ambitions, the National Union of Bank Employees (Nube) said today.

Nube’s general-secretary J. Solomon, after pointing out that politicians now seem to be more interested in collecting statutory declarations to indicate each other's allegiances, then demanded a political ceasefire so they can shift their focus back to the people.

Solomon also chided the poorly kept secret of the no-confidence vote looming over Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the Dewan Rakyat, saying it is a “terrible” time for politicians to try to unseat a government while in the midst of a pandemic.

He noted the importance of continuity in policies being drafted, urging politicians to buckle down for the time being, prioritise the wellbeing of the people and allow the pandemic to come under control, before duking it out later during a general election (GE).

“In order to make things easier for the authorities to contain the fallout from Covid-19, Nube is urging for a political ceasefire from all parties, including the ones in the ruling party as seen in the Perak move where the Perikatan Nasional coalition partner Umno was responsible for the leadership change.

“We also hope the politicians on all fronts will allow Muhyiddin to continue the premiership until the next elections, after the Covid-19 is over. Only the next GE will resolve the current predicament of the slim majority the government has.

“Until then, let us strengthen our resolve, as Malaysians, to work together and overcome this Covid-19 crisis. A steady hand and continuity is paramount to help the hundreds of thousands of workers who have been displaced,” he wrote.

Solomon then listed all of Muhyiddin’s notable achievements as prime minister, like implementing the six-month bank loan moratorium, introducing wage subsidies and extensions, while allowing withdrawals from the Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF) to counter the effects of the economic slowdown.

Calling these efforts necessary steps by Muhyiddin and his government, the Nube chief included a general plea to allow the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president to remain at the wheel, until a general election is called.

He also noted how Muhyiddin had come into power not through his own politicking but as an effect of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation, and how he has managed to remain as the head of government despite taking over during a delicate period amid the pandemic and public backlash.

“As such, it is best that he should be given the space to carry out his national goals without any threat to his position.

“We must admit to the fact that no one political party has the majority to form the government.

“During this pandemic crisis, the need to embark on a no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin is only sensible if he has committed a serious misconduct or crime.

“Otherwise, to move a vote of no-confidence at this juncture will be purely seen as an attempt to take advantage of his slim support and also to satisfy the desires of others wanting to become a prime minister,” he wrote.



