Enough politicking, Malaysia and Malays need a new vision to prosper, Mohamad Hasan tells allies and rivals alike

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks during a press conference at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan yesterday spoke critically of Malay politics and politicians, calling for a new vision to carry both country and community forward.

In a Facebook post last night, Mohamad said there has been no solution to Malaysian and Malay politics since the formation of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government 10 months ago, adding that the public is tired of the continuous conflict “particularly coming from Malay politicians”.

“What the Malays need are not merely ideas but a clear vision on how they could further advance and prosper.

“Malaysia would be better off without the formation of one political alliance after another. What the people need are new policies, ideas and ingenuity to make Malaysia prosperous,” he said in the post.

Mohamad then called on Malaysia to turn the page on its history, and cultivate new sources of inspiration.

Quoting Indonesian philosopher Hamka, Mohamad said, "A wise person lives for his community and not for himself. Malaysia is in great need of such individuals”.

In March, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin became the eighth prime minister of Malaysia, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who has cited pressure to ally with Umno politicians as a reason for leaving his post.

Since then, Muhyiddin, who is also president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), has tried to maintain a fragile alliance with the Malay-centric political parties of Umno and PAS, through the PN and Muafakat Nasional coalitions.

Increasing conflict has played out between the three Malay parties, which lately saw disagreement surrounding Budget 2021, and the removal of Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu from his position as Perak mentri besar through a vote of no-confidence.

Furthermore, Muhyiddin’s position has also been under threat from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who has repeatedly claimed he has support from enough Members of Parliament to overthrow Muhyiddin, but has yet to provide proof for his claims to date.