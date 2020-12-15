CM: Political stability main reason why Sarawak is top state in Malaysia for foreign direct investment in manufacturing

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg says foreign investors will not come to any country which does not enjoy political stability. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Dec 15 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said the state’s political stability is the reason why Sarawak was the top state in the country for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the manufacturing sector for the January -September period of this year.

“During that period, we received RM15.81 billion in FDI according to the latest OUB Global Economics and Markets Research,” he said during the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Federal of Orang Ulu Associations Sarawak Malaysia (FORUM) multipurpose hall and resource centre.

“We don’t have a major problem, but unfortunately, the country is now in the middle of a political crisis over who should be the prime minister, explaining why our country is not stable,” the chief minister said.

He said foreign investors will not come to any country which does not enjoy political stability.

“But thank God, Sarawak is very stable,” he stressed, believing that FDI will spur economic growth in the country.

FORUM adviser Datuk Gerawat Gala, in his speech, urged the Orang Ulu community to unite, saying that there is more to gain if they support the state government of the day.

He said it is for this reason that the relatively small community must align itself with larger communities, like the Iban and Malays, under one political umbrella.

He said the Orang Ulu made up about 6 per cent, or 180,000 of the state’s total population of 2.8 million, and they are represented by two members of Parliament and six state assemblymen, including Ba’kelalan, which is held by an Opposition party.

Gerawat, who is also the Sarawak deputy Speaker, said the FORUM multi-purpose hall and resource centre, on a 2.023-hectare site, is expected to be completed within 18 months.

He said the design of the building will incorporate the cultures and traditions of the Orang Ulu community and is poised to be a tourist attraction.