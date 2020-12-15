Agong, Permaisuri express condolonces over death of Ungku Abdul Aziz

The king and queen also expressed sadness over the death, and hoped that the renowned academic’s family members remained patient and resilient during this difficult time. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of Royal Professor Ungku Abdul Aziz Ungku Abdul Hamid who passed away this afternoon.

The king and queen also expressed sadness over the death, and hoped that the renowned academic’s family members remained patient and resilient during this difficult time.

“Their Majesties are very appreciative of his (Ungku Abdul Aziz’s) devotion and service to the community and the country. Their Majesties also consider his passing as a great loss to the nation,” read a post on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page tonight.

The royal couple also prayed for his soul to be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous.

Ungku Abdul Aziz died at about 4pm today. He was 98.

A spokesman for Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) said the matter was confirmed by Ungku Abdul Aziz’s wife, Rahaiah Baheran, who is also the former vice president of Angkasa.

Born in London, United Kingdom on January 28, 1922, Ungku Abdul Aziz is the father of former Bank Negara governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar, who is currently the chairman of Permodalan Nasional Berhad. — Bernama