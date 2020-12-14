Putrajaya announces end of EMCO in Top Glove’s Klang workers’ hostel

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The government said today it has ended the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Top Glove Corporation Bhd’s hostel in Klang, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

The government had ordered the EMCO to be enforced on the hostel on November 17, which was later extended until today.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had carried out 5,805 screenings and the total cumulative positive cases were 4,305 cases, he said.

Ismail Sabri said that to date, of the 28 factories which were shut following the Covid-19 spread in Top Glove’s Klang factory, 14 factories have been allowed to resume operations, after its workers were screened and the premised sanitised, while the other 14 would be reopened in stages.

“The EMCO involved the men’s hostel in Jalan Abadi 1A/KU8, the female hostel in Jalan Abadi 10A/KU8.”

“After 28 days of the EMCO being enforced in this area, the MOH found that there is a downward trend on the positive cases reported, and there were no more samples awaiting results.

“All of the negative cases had also undergone the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) twice, during the Covid-19 incubation period.

“On the advice and risk evaluations of the MOH, the special meeting today agreed to end the EMCO on the Top Glove hostel in Klang, which involves the men’s hostel in Jalan Abadi 1A/KU8 and the female hostel in Jalan Abadi 1A/KU8 and Jalan Abadi 10A/KU8 on December 14,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that the management of Top Glove were warned to abide by the regulations with regards to the Covid-19 outbreak containment among its workers.

He said that the government also decided to end the EMCO implemented on the Temporary Detention Centre in Sibuga, Sandakan, according to its original schedule (December 15).

Ismail Sabri said that the MOH had carried out 1,062 screenings and 217 Covid-19 cumulative positive cases were recorded.

“However, to date, there are only 29 active Covid-19 positive cases remaining, involving detainees and staff in the detention centre who are being treated.

Ismail said that the government, however, decided to extend the EMCO in Kampung Desa Bajau and Kampung Dasar Baru in Lahad Datu, Sabah, which was scheduled to end tomorrow.

“To date, MOH has conducted 1,439 screenings and a total of 238 cumulative cases were recorded in both the locations.

“MOH also confirmed that there are still 1,160 screening sample remaining for results, and that there is a risk for Covid-19 transmission among the residents following high number of active cases,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said that the government decided to extend the EMCO in the said two localities by another two weeks, until December 29.