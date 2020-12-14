Kedah tourism industry booms thanks to lifting of interstate travel ban, says state tourism manager

The government’s decision on December 7 to allow interstate travel has been a boon to the tourism industry in Kedah. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR SETAR, Dec 14 — The government’s decision on December 7 to allow interstate travel has been a boon to the tourism industry in Kedah, with an increase in the number of tourists to the state, said Kedah Tourism manager Nor Azlan Fitri Abdul Razak.

He said this was based on Kedah Tourism’s survey of several districts, among them in Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, Yan, Baling, Kulim and Langkawi.

“We found there is an increase in demand for hotels in several districts, with Pantai Chenang in Langkawi having the most encouraging response. This week, there is a sudden surge of tourists to Langkawi in line with the increased number of ferry trips from Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis.

“We also found that the majority of visitors to Kedah are from Penang, perhaps because most of the tourist spots in their state are still closed,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Nor Azlan Fitri said the increased number of tourists, especially in Langkawi, was also due to the great promotions being offered by hotel owners on the island.

“Kedah Tourism has asked them to retain the promotional prices until March so as to attract more tourists to Langkawi and the mainland.

“If there are no more bans on interstate travel after this, we expect to maintain the influx of tourists. This is a positive development for the state’s tourism sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Kedah Tourism had also organised the ‘Roadtrip Jom Mai Kedah’ programme with the cooperation of five overseas ‘Youtubers’ aimed at helping to introduce and promote Kedah as a tourism destination in their respective countries effective yesterday.

“The programme involved participants from Germany, Portugal, Canada, the United States and the Philippines, with them beginning their journey in Kota Setar, Yan and Kuala Muda before continuing to Baling and Kulim today,” he said. — Bernama