HR minister: Estimated 15,346 Malaysians working in Singappore laid off so far

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 14 — Based on statistics received by the Human Resources Ministry, an estimated 15,346 Malaysians working in Singapore have been laid off as of today, said its Minister, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said in a statement today that up to December 7, a total of 802 of them have registered with the MYFutureJobs, with 195 of them having found new jobs.

He said the ministry, through the Social Security Organisation (Socso), is organising an online 2020 Johor PenjanaKerjaya Carnival specifically for Malaysians laid off in Singapore from today to Wednesday.

It was officially launched by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad this morning.

A total of 30 employers joined in the carnival offering more than 1,500 vacancies, he said.

“I urge all Malaysians who have been laid off in Singapore to go to any Socso office to get help finding jobs through MYFutureJobs, which is a government employment portal,” he said. — Bernama