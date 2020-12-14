Health D-G: Returnees under quarantine now can go free if found negative for Covid-19 by day 10

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on December 9, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Those currently undergoing quarantine after returning to Malaysia from abroad will be tested and released on the 10th day if found negative for Covid-19, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

However, the Health director-general said other factors will have to be taken into account as well, such as logistical issues.

“We will consider if those under quarantine now can be shortened. We can run tests on the eighth or ninth day, and if it is negative, they can be released on the 10th day,” he said in his daily Covid-19 briefing.

The Health Ministry announced a shorter mandatory quarantine yesterday, from 14 to 10.

The new requirement took effect today.

